LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is now open in Louisville's Douglass Loop neighborhood.
Customers were able to stop into Dad's Coffee for the first time on Tuesday.
The shop's owners said they had a steady stream of visitors all morning, with many people in the neighborhood stopping by to try it out.
Located in the former Breadworks location off Dundee Road, it offers a locally-sourced coffee and pastries.
Founders of the family-owned business hope to eventually expand.
"We love Douglass Loop, we love Louisville too, there's no shortage of need for coffee spots all around town," co-founder Paul Wathen said. "We're learning the ropes on this one and we're looking for number two already. We're excited to see what the future holds."
Dad's Coffee is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday and closes at noon on Sundays.
