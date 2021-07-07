LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Teenagers in Indiana can now register in a state database instead of waiting on work permits from school.
Fox59 reports that under the law, businesses now register employees under age 18 directly on a new state online database instead of waiting on work permits from schools.
Employers are responsible for logging employees. If they don't keep up with the new law, businesses could face up to $400 in fines.
State lawmakers said the change is already making an impact, because the new system is quick and efficient.
"They've got over 6,200 employers that have registered over 48,000 youth employees," said State Sen. Mark Messmer / (R) Jasper, who helped write the law and said this is going to allow the ability to track where kids are employed.
"Before, the process may have taken one to two weeks to get that work permit back," said Courtney Rogers, public information officer for Indy Parks. "It now just takes about one to two minutes to upload all that information to the state database."
Parents and teens can also use the online system to find employers who are hiring workers under 18.
