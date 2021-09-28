LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bringing your job application to the top of the stack could be as simple as one phrase:
"I'm vaccinated."
A recent survey by ResumeBuilder.com says listing your vaccination status makes you more desirable as a job candidate. A third of more than 1,200 hiring managers surveyed said they would toss out resumes that didn't list vaccine status.
Alex Lewis is looking for a job and said job fairs are different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Definitely seeing a lot more jobs saying you have to be vaccinated or you don't have to be vaccinated but you have to be willing to wear a mask," Lewis said. "You have to fall within our companies COVID-19 guidelines."
However, one hiring expert recommends against listing your vaccination status on a resume. She said it hasn't been proven in court that asking for a person's vaccine status isn't a HIPAA violation.
