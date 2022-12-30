LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Delta Airlines is adding a new flight out of Louisville.
Delta will offer a non-stop service to Boston Logan International Airport.
The 76-seat flight will include multiple seating options, WiFi and in-seat power outlets for First Class and Delta Comfort Plus seats.
"This news from Delta is a great way to close out the year," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, in a statement. "We welcome their investment and support with more options at SDF, which speak very highly to the strength of our market and interest from area travelers."
The new daily flight is expected to start Monday, May 8.
"Congratulations to Delta Air Lines for expanding their reach from Louisville," said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in a statement. "Dan and the SDF team continue to build on their momentum in recent years as they bring even more options for air travel [to] our community. This is another boost to the city's economic efforts and provides a great way for Bostonians to experience the hometown of the Champ."
This is Delta's fifth non-stop service from Louisville. Others include Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York.
