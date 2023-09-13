LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local pizza chain is planning to open a new location in New Albany next week.
Derby City Pizza is expected to open its location in southern Indiana on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m.
"Can't wait to meet and serve all of you," Derby City Pizza posted on Facebook. "I hope you all love this place as much as we do."
The new location is at 412 West Daisy Lane. After the New Albany location opens, Derby City Pizza will have eight locations around the Louisville area.
