LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to revamp your home or business, a new design firm just opened up in Louisville.
Barry Wooley Designs cut the ribbon Wednesday on its new location on South 10th Street. It's a full-service interior-exterior design firm offering residential, commercial and hospitality design.
Their showroom also has home and office furnishings, jewelry, art, antiques and accessories.
"As we see borders of downtown continue to grow in these surrounding neighborhoods, these feeder neighborhoods continue to thrive ... and have a rebirth and a regeneration," said Ben Moore, director of economic development for the city of Louisville. "This is the kind of transformational investment and really wonderful heroic and great growth that we like to see here in our community."
The showroom is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.