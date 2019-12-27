SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A designer store at the outlet mall in Simpsonville is closing.
The days are numbered for this Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH in the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass. Signs are posted in the windows to tell shoppers the entire store is up to 80 percent off. Fixtures in the store and equipment are also for sale.
The store's last day is Jan. 18, 2020.
A spokeswoman for the Outlet Shoppes says the company will fill the space with another tenant. She did not say what store is moving in or when that could happen.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.