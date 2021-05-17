LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Most of Kentucky's coronavirus restrictions will be lifted in June, but it's going to be a while before you can enjoy a show at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.
The downtown Louisville entertainment space has been dark for more than a year and does not plan to reopen for live performances until the fall.
Spokesman Christian Adelberg said there is a lot of work to be done at the Kentucky Center before its doors can open again.
"We need to re-staff. We need to re-hire. We need to make new hires. There's going to be training time required," Adelberg told WDRB News. "And we also need time to get the buildings ready with all of the COVID upgrades that we have planned and are working on right now."
The changes, Adelberg said, include enhanced air filters, hand sanitizer stations and touchless playbill magazine stands. He also said there will also be "every effort" to maintain distance.
A decision has not yet been made on whether the venue will require masks, according to Adelberg, who said that will come come closer to the opening date but "well before" the first performances.
"Where we land on that decision will be through the lens of doing everything we can to provide the safest environment for everyone," he added.
The Louisville Orchestra will perform Oct. 14 at the Kentucky Center’s Whitney Hall.
The first Broadway Series performance will be "Waitress" from Nov. 9-14. "Waitress" was originally scheduled for the Kentucky Center in 2018 but was canceled after a fire damaged the venue. It was postponed against in March 2020 because of the pandemic.
Based on early ticket sales, Adelberg said patrons appear eager to return.
"The ticket sales are very brisk. Folks are ready to get out again," he said. "They’re ready to be back in the theater. They’re ready to experience live entertainment once again."
Kentucky Performing Arts operates three venues: the Kentucky Center, Brown Theatre and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.
Comedian Franco Escamilla will take the Brown Theatre's stage Sept. 12 for its first live show since the pandemic began.
