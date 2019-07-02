LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – An eight-story Hyatt is planned for Second and Market streets, the latest in downtown Louisville's five-year hotel boom.
Developer Martin Carney, of St. Matthews-based Carney Management Co., plans the 273-room hotel at the northeast corner of the intersection, replacing the vacant Action Loan building and adjacent Saffron's and Subway restaurants, according to plans filed Monday with Louisville Metro Planning & Design.
The hotel will carry two brands: Hyatt Place and Hyatt House. The latter is focused on extended stay customers.
The hotel's first floor "will include meeting rooms, a restaurant and bar, and other traditional hotel amenity spaces," according to a letter filed with Metro government.
Carney declined to comment. There is no word on the timeline for the project.