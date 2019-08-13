LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dole Fresh Vegetables has recalled baby spinach sold in Kentucky and Indiana over over Salmonella fears.
According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company announced a "precautionary limited recall" of the spinach.
Specifically, the recall involves 6 oz. Dole Baby Spinach bags, Lot code W20308A (UPC code 0-71430-00964-2), and 10 oz. Dole Baby Spinach clamshell, Lot code W203010 (UPC code 0-71430-00016-8), both with Use-by dates of 08-05-2019, due to a possible health risk from Salmonella.
According to the news release, a sample of the baby spinach yielded a positive result for Salmonella in a random sample test.
To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.
In addition to being sold in Kentucky, the impacted products were also distributed in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The product is expired and should not be on retail shelves any longer.
Anyone who has any of the recalled product at home should throw it away immediately. Anyone with any questions should call the Dole Consumer Center at 1-800-356-3111. The line is open 24 hours a day.
