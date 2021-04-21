LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dollar General wants to hire 20,000 new employees this spring.
The company said it's looking to hire full- and part-time workers in stores and distribution centers, as well as drivers for its private-trucking fleet, according to a report from CNN Business. Dollar General does not disclose its minimum wage for workers, but says it provides "competitive wages and benefits."
There will be in-person hiring events Thursday and Friday at the following Louisville locations:
- 4744 Bardstown Rd.
- 7427 Third Street Rd.
- 1207 Gilmore Ln.
- 5501 Clearwater Farm Blvd.
- 1201 Dixie Hwy.
- 9541 Taylorsville Rd. in Jeffersontown
Dollar General has more than 17,000 U.S. stores and employed 158,000 as of Feb. 26. This latest hiring spree will expand Dollar General's workforce by 13%.
The company said last month it plans to open an additional 17,000 stores in the United States — doubling its store total — over the long haul.
Interested candidates can click here to see a list of openings around Louisville.
