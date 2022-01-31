LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Dollar General in southern Indiana remodeled its store to offer shoppers more.
According to a news release, the Dollar General in Clarksville changed its store format to a DG Market. It now offers an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables.
"The new DG Market format aims to provide the Clarksville community with an updated design and closer access to fresh foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices," Dan Nieser, Dollar General senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release.
The store is located at 636 Eastern Boulevard, just off Interstate 65.
