LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dollar General officially opened a new store in Lyndon.
The retail store offers household essentials like food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines and hygiene products, among other items. It's located at 9615 Whipps Mill Road.
"We believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Louisville store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience," Dan Nieser, Dollar General senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release.
The store plans to employ around six to 10 people.
Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to commemorate the opening.
