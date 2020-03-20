LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With restaurants and bars closed to dine-in customers, Domino's is staffing up.
The pizza chain wants to hire about 620 new employees in its more than 40 Louisville area stores. Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
Domino's is now offering no-contact delivery options upon request, and will continue to provide carryout services. To apply for a position, visit: jobs.dominos.com.
