LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of season ticket holders in Kentucky will no longer be allowed to deduct certain donations.
Under the new tax rules, several deductions are gone, including unreimbursed employee expenses, moving expenses, alimony and miscellaneous itemized deductions.
"It's hurting the University of Louisville. It's hurting the University of Kentucky. It's hurting every college throughout the country," said Thomas Edelen, who is using his tax prep business in Buechel to educate his clients about the big changes this year.
For example, season tickets for Louisville basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center range from $300 to $983 per seat, and a donation is required on top of that for some seats.
"The IRS has broken through that," Edelen said of the tax deduction on that donation. "It's no longer a donation, but a ticket requirement. Nobody gets to write that off on their taxes anymore.
"The tax limit where majority of taxes you can write off are $10,000. That hurts a lot of the wealthier people who might have nicer homes."
The new tax rules lowered most individual rates and nearly doubled the standard deduction. Some people, however, saw a bump in their paychecks.
"As far as people are now owing, we are all responsible for our own taxes," Edelen said. "And when we got the raise earlier in the year, that should have sent off the alarm, saying, 'OK, maybe I need to call my accountant and see where I stand if I need any adjustments."
The IRS say the average tax refund is down by about 8 percent.
