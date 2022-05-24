LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) - It will be another busy weekend for downtown Louisville, as the annual Forecastle Festival rocks the waterfront.
As the crowd cheers to the artists at the festival, local hotels are already cheering because of how much they’re booked.
“In the hospitality tourism business Memorial Day weekend can be typically soft for a city like ours that is used to convention traffic and leisure business,” said Stacey Yates with Louisville Tourism.
This year is different. Forecastle is this Friday through Sunday instead of it's usual mid-July with all intense summer Kentucky heat.
In 2019, the last year the festival was held, hotel occupancy in Louisville was 67 percent.
This year is looking even more profitable.
“Going into this weekend we are looking at 82 percent of a projection for downtown - maybe 67 - 70% citywide,” said Yates.
A youth basketball convention will also be taking place at the Kentucky Expo Center, and 1,500 hotel rooms were reserved for that.
Across the river in Jeffersonville, crews are getting ready for another music fest, Abbey Road on the River, which will draw in Beatles fans from around the country.
“Louisville people that are going to be at Forecastle, they might go to Forecastle first, walk on over the bridge, not have worry about traffic and come and enjoy here at Abby Road on the River,” said Denise Story, General Manager of Townplace Suites.
Downtown Louisville is expecting to see $7.4 million in impact from the two festivals. Revenue is based on ticket sales, hotel stays, ride-sharing costs, and retail impact.
Some hotels were booked a year ago with the hopes of the pandemic slow down enough to get back out to festivals, and so far, it’s surpassed that.
“That was amazing because compared to two years ago we were begging for business,” said Story.
