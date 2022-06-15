LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sixth-annual Louisville Burger Week returns next month with deals across the city.
From July 18-24, anyone can get burgers around $6-$7 at dozens of restaurants around Louisville and southern Indiana.
Below is a list of every participant, though more could be announced:
- 80/20 @ Kaelin’s
- Public House by Against The Grain
- Agave and Rye
- BA Colonial
- Bambi Bar
- Barrel 33
- Bristol Bar & Grille
- Bubbas 33
- Burger Boy
- Burger Girl
- Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
- Cask Southern Kitchen
- Commonhaus Hall
- Checks Cafe
- Corner Flavors of KY
- Drakes
- Dundee Tavern
- Fistful of Ale
- Game Burgers
- The Granville Pub
- Harry’s
- Happy Belly Bistro
- Khalil’s
- King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
- LouVino
- Mark's Feed Store
- Molly Malone’s
- Neighborhood Services
- Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
- Oshea’s
- O-Line Sports Grill
- Pints and Union
- R Place Pub
- Recbar
- Recbar 812
- Rooties
- Shennanigans
- Six Forks
- Sports & Social
- Streatery
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- Walkers Exchange
- Weekend Burgers
- Macaron Bar
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.