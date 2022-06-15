Feed Stack Burger at Mark's Feed Store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sixth-annual Louisville Burger Week returns next month with deals across the city.

From July 18-24, anyone can get burgers around $6-$7 at dozens of restaurants around Louisville and southern Indiana.

Below is a list of every participant, though more could be announced:

  • 80/20 @ Kaelin’s
  • Public House by Against The Grain
  • Agave and Rye
  • BA Colonial
  • Bambi Bar
  • Barrel 33
  • Bristol Bar & Grille
  • Bubbas 33
  • Burger Boy
  • Burger Girl
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (select locations)
  • Cask Southern Kitchen
  • Commonhaus Hall
  • Checks Cafe
  • Corner Flavors of KY
  • Drakes
  • Dundee Tavern
  • Fistful of Ale
  • Game Burgers
  • The Granville Pub
  • Harry’s
  • Happy Belly Bistro
  • Khalil’s
  • King Fish on the Rocks Patio Bar
  • LouVino
  • Mark's Feed Store
  • Molly Malone’s
  • Neighborhood Services
  • Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
  • Oshea’s
  • O-Line Sports Grill
  • Pints and Union
  • R Place Pub
  • Recbar
  • Recbar 812
  • Rooties
  • Shennanigans
  • Six Forks
  • Sports & Social
  • Streatery
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Raven
  • Walkers Exchange
  • Weekend Burgers
  • Macaron Bar

