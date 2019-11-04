LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 varieties of packaged vegetables are being recalled over listeria concerns.
The FDA says Mann Packing Company is voluntarily recalling bagged vegetables, vegetable trays, bagged stir fry, slaws and nourish bowls and sold under the brand names including Mann's, Del Monte and Trader Joe's. The products sold in the U.S. and Canada have a sell by date of between Oct. 11 and Nov. 16. Mann has a full list of products on it's website.
So far, there have been no reported illnesses, but the company says it issued the recall out of "an abundance of caution." Symptoms of listeria include high fever, severe headaches, abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea.
If you bought any of the recalled products, throw them away. If you have comments or questions, you may call Mann's 24-hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email the company at consumers@mannpacking.com
