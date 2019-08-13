(FOX NEWS) -- Pumpkin spice has conquered the fall. Now it's coming for your summer.
Several restaurants and brands have announced their upcoming fall menu items -- and not surprisingly, pumpkin spice appears on many of their lists.
But according to a report by Fox News, Dunkin' is getting into the game early. The chain says their pumpkin spice offerings will begin appearing in August.
Dunkin' told Fox News that their fall menu will be premiering nationwide on Aug. 21, despite it still being summer.
For reference, the first day of fall is Sept. 23, which means Dunkin's pumpkin spice offerings will be available more than a month before autumn officially begins.
The menu includes classing fall offerings, like the Pumpkin Spice Donut, along with several new items.
Last year, Dunkin' introduced their fall menu on Aug. 27, one day before Starbucks reintroduced their fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte, according to a report by USA Today. This year, Dunkin' appears to be trying to get an even larger head start for control of the pumpkin-spice crowd.
Along with the donuts, the menu will bring back pumpkin-flavored coffees, Pumpkin Spice Muffins and Pumpkin K-Cup Pods. It will also introduce apple-cider-flavored donuts and munchkins. Lastly, Dunkin' will be challenging Starbucks' dominance over fall-themed latte flavors with the Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte.
The chain is taking the rollout a step further, rebranding eight locations from "Dunkin'" to "Pumpkin." According to Dunkin', the first 250 guests at each temporary "Pumpkin" location will receive a free small Pumpkin Flavored Coffee (hot or iced) and a free pumpkin-scented Munchkins lip balm.
They haven't announced which stores will be involved in the promotion, instead only offering one clue: the cities that each of the stores are located in will spell out the word P-U-M-P-K-I-N.
