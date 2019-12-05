LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based liquor giant Brown-Forman's sales grew during its latest quarter, but the company's profits continued to be squeezed by American whiskey tariffs imposed by the European Union.
Brown-Forman's sales grew 9 percent in the three-month period that ended Oct. 31, but the cost of whiskey tariffs caused the company to cut its projection for profits next year.
Last quarter's sales growth was led by the introduction of an apple-flavored version of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, the company's top-selling brand.
