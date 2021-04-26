LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An east Louisville senior community is permanently closing its skilled nursing unit.
The closure at The Forum at Brookside, off Shelbyville Road near Middletown, will cost 68 jobs, according to public records. The employment separation is expected to begin May 1 and continue through early July.
The layoffs affect nurses, dieticians and occupational therapists, among other health care and office workers.
Despite the removal of the skilled nursing unit, the facility will continue to offer patio homes and personal care apartments.
Residents of the skilled nursing unit will be moved to other facilities. Five Star Senior Living, the Forum's parent company, said it's working to transfer residents to new skilled nursing facilities.
Five Star Senior Living announced April 9 its intention of repositioning its senior living management business to focus on larger independent living, assisted living and memory care communities.
