LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville-based education consulting company is expanding.
Educational Directions, LLC purchased new headquarters on Bardstown Road, near Wildwood Country Club, according to a news release.
The expansion will help the company expand its national reach, according to President of Educational Directions Dr. Joe DeSensi.
"We've been wanting to find the perfect space to help us grow for several yeas now," DeSensi said in a news release. "For the first year of COVID, much more of our work went to virtual whether that be professional development, leadership coaching, facilitating professional learning communities, or pushing in to help with our teachers and our kids. We realized we need to have a much larger virtual presence."
With the additional space, Educational Directions will have a recording studio, host professional development sessions and continue operations for educators working in schools. It's expected that an additional eight to 10 people will be hired in 2022.
The company serves school districts in Kentucky, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida, along with the U.S. Army.
