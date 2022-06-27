JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new barbershop has downtown Jeffersonville buzzing.
Elevated Barber Company cut the ribbon on Monday for its grand opening at Ohio Avenue and 7th Street.
Owner Ashley Richmer said she has worked in barbershops for the last five years and wanted to open her own shop with a luxury twist.
"I really wanted to cultivate an experience where you could just come and relax and enjoy a high-quality service in a luxury environment and just create a really elevated experience around the traditional barbershop," Richmer said.
Right now, the shop is by appointment only. But the goal is to accept walk-ins in the future.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.