LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Josh Smiley, the CFO and senior vice president of Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly, has resigned after an investigation over inappropriate communication.
The pharmaceutical company said an independent investigation was recently launched after it was "made aware of allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship" between Smiley and an employee, according to a report from CNN Business.
"The investigation revealed consensual though inappropriate personal communications with more than one employee and behavior that Lilly leadership concluded exhibited poor judgment by Mr. Smiley," the company said in a statement.
Eli Lilly didn't provide detail about the nature of the relationship nor the communications.
"Lilly holds all employees accountable to its core values and strongly believes its executive officers carry an even higher burden in ensuring those values are upheld," the company said in a release Tuesday. "Mr. Smiley did not meet that standard."
Smiley is being replaced by Anat Ashkenazi, a 20-year veteran of the company who was most recently vice president of Lilly Research Laboratories.
