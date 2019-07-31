LORETTO, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maker's Mark distillery is paying tribute to one of Kentucky's most celebrated glass artists with an exhibition opening August 2.
Stephen Rolfe Powell died earlier this year, but a glass piece commissioned by the distillery has been on display on the Loretto campus for years. Now, Maker's Mark is celebrating his work with an exhibition of his art in an exhibition that runs through November 30.
Powell was internationally known for his glass creations that are still featured in museums and private collections around the world.
Glass art exhibition of works by Stephen Rolfe Powell at Maker's Mark distillery
The distillery had been planning an exhibition before he died, so it wanted to work with his family to honor Powell's memory by moving ahead with the project. His studio has coordinated the selection and display of 43 pieces of his work from his personal collection. The pieces span from various phases of his career and some have never before been displayed publicly.