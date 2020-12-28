LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of people who passed through U.S. airports Sunday was the highest since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The TSA said about 1,285,000 people went through security checkpoints, the most passengers since March 15. But that number is still about half the number of travelers who flew the same day a year ago. Just over 4,400 of those passengers used Louisville's airport as people headed home after the holiday.
Experts say the spike in the number of air travelers is a sign that people are ignoring advice from health experts to stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19.
