LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotel opened Tuesday in New Albany for the first time in nearly 30 years.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan and other city officials cut the ribbon at the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 108 Daisy Summit at Summit Springs off State Street.
Hotel officials say the 88 rooms have been nearly full since the hotel opened Tuesday morning.
The original purpose was to house cancer patients close to Baptist Health Floyd.
"Because cancer patients, as a general rule, don't live in hospitals, but they live close to hospitals to go back and forth for treatment," said Lloyd Abdoo, managing member of Floyd Host LLC.
Restaurants, offices and another hotel are also planned for Summit Springs.
