LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ice cream company is working "9 to 5" to get its Dolly Parton flavor to customers.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams created the Strawberry Pretzel Pie ice cream especially for the famous country singer.
Customers crashed the company's website trying to get their hands on a pint after its release last week. The company tweeted that its website was experiencing "issues."
Those trying to get a taste of the Strawberry Pretzel Pie in-person tweeted photos of long lines. When the company announced the flavor last month, it said it had only made about 10,000 pints, Fox News reported. Customers were limited to two pints each.
A few who did snag pints tried to resell them for about $1,000 each. Jeni's says it will give notice two days in advance the next time it makes the flavor available.
Sales from the ice cream benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that gives free books to kids from birth to age 5.
