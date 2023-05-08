LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A market with farm-to-table offerings has reopened for the summer season.
Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms reopened its drive through on Monday. It's located at 3020 River Road, near Zorn Avenue on the site of the former Lebanese Country Club.
Haymarket offers on-site urban garden, sells fresh produce, bakery products and grab-and-go foods and meat.
The market is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ashbourne Farms was founded in La Grange, Kentucky, in 1937.
For more info, go to the Ashbourne Farms website.
