LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant in downtown Louisville doesn't want customers to have any doubts about where the ingredients are coming from.
In Season opened in early May as a fresh take on healthy eats like salads and harvest bowls. Their daily routine in the kitchen involves slicing, dicing, cooking and baking, making everything by hand.
"We're a scratch kitchen. We cook everything from scratch," said owner Daniel Passafiume.
Everything in the In Season kitchen is fresh -- like really fresh. Hours ago many ingredients in their salad were yanked from the dirt.
"We focus on foods in peak seasons," said Passafiume. And that's even easier, when you're the chef and the farmer. "We started our own farm to kind of help learn what it takes to grow your own food."
So the restaurant is quite literally farm to table. "We're growing all different kinds of fruits, vegetables," Passafiume said. The In Season Farm is 11 acres tucked away in the Fern Creek Area.
Passafiume said he and farm manager Stephen Parvin are a couple of "agriculture nerds" that harvest twice a week. They said it's a perfect combo for the In Season concept.
"How food gets to our plates -- people have kind of lost touch with it I think," said Passafiume. And Parvin agrees, "I think it's getting back to our roots."
So far, they're planting on about one acre with everything from lettuce to strawberries, and they have bee hives. "Probably by next year, we'll have about 18 pounds of honey," said Parvin.
They're also trying some things you might not expect in Kentucky, like saffron and citrus.
Parvin said how they farm is as important as what they farm. "We're going to build a tunnel that uses geo-thermal energy to get it hot enough to heat it throughout the year."
A USDA grant will help them build three tunnels that will be about 30 feet by 100 feet long. The structures will help them grow year-round.
"So the goal is to really supply as much as we can to the restaurant. But a realistic goal that we shoot for is probably 60 to 70 percent," said Passafiume.
The In Season Farm is also designed to be in a constant cycle of planting, harvesting and feeding the restaurant.
The name speaks for itself. Everything on the menu is in season, so meals will change throughout the year. "I think it is important to have your food as fresh and as local as possible," said Parvin.
Parvin said "It's hard work, but you're also, you know that you're doing something good."
What In Season doesn't get from the farm is still sourced as local as possible. Chicken comes from Indiana, and beef comes from a farm in Lexington. The team also hopes to one day sell produce at farmers markets and to grocery stores.
In Season is at 324 West Main in Louisville. To learn more, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.