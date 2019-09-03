LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the holiday season approaches, shipping giants FedEx and UPS are ramping up their efforts to compete with Amazon as it increases its own fleet of delivery vehicles.
FedEx recently rolled out changes to its shipping services, including expanding delivery service to seven days a week. UPS is exploring the idea of using high-tech delivery methods, including drones and self-driving vehicles to deliver its packages.
The moves come as Amazon announced plans to increase its own delivery operations by adding more vehicles to its fleet and renting more than 70 planes.
