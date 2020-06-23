LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is crediting UPS with quickly getting COVID-19 supplies shipped all over the country.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor was in Louisville Tuesday getting a tour of a UPS distribution center. He says this federal, state and private partnership is helping states reopen in a healthy way.
Not only is UPS helping get the supply chain back to normal, but it's also assisting FEMA with getting personal protective equipment (PPE) and testing supplies to the places that need it.
"Destined again for that hospital that needs it. I think that is the critical thing that we love about UPS and Louisville is that we know when UPS puts their hands on it, and it's critical, it's going to get to that customer as quickly as possible and I think World Port really allows that all to happen," Gaynor said.
UPS and FEMA have worked together for many years, typically in response to natural disasters.
