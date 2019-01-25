LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fern Creek Peddlers Mall will close later this year.
The location at 5252 Bardstown Road has been open for 10 years, but officials said in a news release Friday that the new owner was unable to negotiate a new lease with Peddlers Mall.
Peddlers Mall owner John George said the company is already "negotiating another property in the same area."
The Fern Creek business will shut its doors on March. 31. There will be a blowout sale on the first weekend of March.
This is the only Peddlers Mall location that is closing.
