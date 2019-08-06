LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The parent company of Fifth Third Bank is raising its minimum wage to $18 an hour.
In a release, Fifth Third Bancorp said the increase will go into effect Oct. 28 for its 4,900 employees. The Cincinnati-based company cites the contributions of employees in driving the success of the bank and its customers.
The company says Fifth Third has raised its minimum hourly wage by 50% over the past two years. It raised its minimum hourly rate from $12 to $15 in January 2018, which reduced employee turnover by 16%.
Full-time employees currently making $15 an hour will earn about $500 more a month before taxes with the raise.
“This wage increase will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our employees,” Chief Human Resources Officer Bob Shaffer said in a release. “It could ease a car payment, facilitate a student loan payment or signal the start of a savings plan for the future."
The raise will primarily benefit employees in bank branches and support functions. It will not apply to employees on commission.
