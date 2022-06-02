LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- FireKing is moving forward in hiring permanent workers as its previous employees continue a strike.
The company in New Albany, Indiana, began hiring temporary workers last month to replace of those on the picket lines. It has now begun making those temp workers permanent employees.
In a news release Thursday, FireKing said it has also implemented the largest hourly wage increase in company history and added the health care cost-sharing it offered in the contract proposal it offered to striking workers.
"We are disappointed that members continue to strike under the leadership of Teamsters Local 89 without fully understanding what we have offered, but our customers continue to demand our high-quality product," CEO Rick Mejia said in a news release. "As a result, we have little choice but to move forward without their contribution."
FireKing, which makes cabinets, said it has tried to work with those striking, but the demand for product is too great to not produce.
The company is still looking for workers and hopes to fill the remaining positions in the coming weeks.
