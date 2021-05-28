LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brand new airline is taking off from Louisville on Friday.
Breeze Airways is celebrating its first flight from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Friday afternoon. It's a direct flight to Charleston, South Carolina.
One-way tickets prices start at $39.
If you haven't heard of Breeze Airlines before, it's because it hasn't existed until this week. The founder of JetBlue created this new airline to offer direct flights from airports that are not hubs.
And he picked Louisville as one of 16 cities to launch.
"Louisville was on our radar because it basically is a city that doesn't have a lot of non-stop service to a lot of places," said David Neeleman, founder of Breeze Airways.
Breeze is starting with non-stop flights to Charleston and Tampa and will add New Orleans in July.
The airport now has a total of 35 direct flights, which is the most it's ever had.
Related:
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.