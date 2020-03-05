LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular bar in the Highlands is under new ownership.
The founder of Flanagan's Ale House, Dave Zimmerman, sold the Irish-themed bar on Baxter Avenue to local businessman Jim Borgmann after more two decades of ownership.
Borgmann said he plans to run the bar with the help of his son and daughter, and intends to keep the current Flanagan's management and staff, some of whom have been with the business since 1999 when it first opened.
He said he's excited to hit the ground running when the St. Patrick's Day parade marches through the Highlands on Saturday, March 14.
