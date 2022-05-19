LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every Wednesday from June through October, the Louisville Downtown Partnership will host "Food Truck Wednesdays," a new weekly lunchtime series.
In a news release Thursday, LDP Executive Director Rebecca Fleischaker said the 200 block of South 4th Street, between Jefferson and Market streets, will shut down so that food trucks can park and allow anyone to walk up and buy lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
"We created Food Truck Wednesdays as a way to help bring more vibrancy to the streets," Fleischaker said in a news release. "It’s also my hope that the downtown workforce will see this as a great reason to come to the office one more day a week to see coworkers and be a part of this new event."
Participating food trucks include:
- Good Belly
- Sweet & Juicy, Philly’s Best
- Weekend Burger
- Red Top Hot Dog
- Annie Up Pizza Cones
- Celtic Pig, Tikiz
- Chic la Lou, Flavaville
- Lil Cheezers
- Bamba Eggrolls
- Al Prince Mediterranean
- Made in Brazil
- Sweet & Savory
- Smokin’ Cantina
- Boo Boo Smoke Shack
"Food trucks downtown is what we see in the big cities like New York or LA, and what a privilege it is to be a food truck in our city because it tells visitors that Louisville is a big city," Kathy Aphaivongs-Harrod, owner of All Thai’d Up food truck and restaurant and coordinator for the food trucks, said in a news release. "Come visit or work in Louisville and enjoy the small-town hospitality with the big city vibes and, of course, gourmet food on wheels. The more variety we can offer the more vibrant we will be."
Starting June 1, there will be a new weekly lunchtime series, called Food Truck Wednesdays, on the 200 block of S. 4th Street, between Jefferson and Market Streets.#DowntownLou #DowntownLouisville #Louisville #Louisvilleky https://t.co/8CRUd684oZ pic.twitter.com/PHF3EGuOAp— Downtown Louisville (@Downtown_Lou) May 19, 2022
Any other food truck operators can contact Aphaivongs-Harrod if they'd like to participate.
The weekly series will also feature a rotating group of musicians and chalk artists.
"With an anticipated busy summer and fall tourism schedule, having more options for our visitors to experience in the city center is a festive addition to the already welcoming atmosphere of downtown Louisville," Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said in a news release. "This gives us another feature to use as a promotional tool as we continue to drive visitation to our destination."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.