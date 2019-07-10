(FOX NEWS) -- Ford Motor Co.Opens a New Window. on Tuesday issued a safety recallOpens a New Window. for Focus vehiclesOpens a New Window. that were improperly serviced from a prior recall to address faulty purge valves.
Nearly 60,000 Focus vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2017 did not receive the necessary software to fix valves that would remain open, a malfunction that could lead to a deformed fuel tank, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company said in a statement.
No injuries occurred as a result of the error, according to Ford.
“Dealers will reprogram the powertrain control module in affected vehicles with the appropriate software calibration and replace the canister purge valve, as necessary,” the company said in a statement.
Affected Focus models include those built between 2010 to 2012 and 2016 to 2017 at the Wayne, Michigan assembly plant, as well as Focus STs manufactured from 2012 to 2014.
