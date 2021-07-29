LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Ford Motor Co.’s roughly 13,000 employees at its two Louisville plants will be required once again to wear masks on the job starting Saturday.
The company’s decision to reinstitute the universal mask mandate at Louisville Assembly Plant and Kentucky Truck Plant comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the Louisville area and in Kentucky, as the more contagious Delta variant of the virus takes hold.
Ford had required masks for everyone in its plants until July 12, when the company allowed vaccinated individuals to go without, according to spokeswoman Kelli Felker.
Masks add an extra difficulty to physical work in unairconditioned plants during extreme summer heat.
The return of the mandate follows a “data-driven approach to our global COVID-19 protocols and the increase in cases in specific U.S. regions,” Felker said. All Ford facilities in Missouri and Florida are also being placed back under mandates.
Gov. Andy Beshear has required masks for state employees and visitors to state buildings and recommend a universal mask policy for schools. But Beshear has not reinstituted the statewide mask mandate he dropped in June.