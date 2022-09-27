LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford showed off its newest line of F-Series Super Duty trucks on Tuesday night.
Built in Louisville, the company revealed the new models at Churchill Downs.
Ford CEO Jim Farley introduced the 2023 lineup. The automaker's goal with the redesign is boosting commercial vehicle sales.
It's offering several options for customers, with different engine sizes and capacities, among the F-Series lineup.
The new trucks include cameras and sensors for towing and hauling, software to track data for businesses and a generator built into the rear of the truck.
"We've got 12,000 Kentuckians making half a million units of truck production, now we're going into battery production in a couple years," Farley said. "This is the real foundation for the future of our company."
This is the first wholesale redesign for the truck since 2017.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ford announced it would spend $700 million on equipment upgrades and add 500 full-time jobs at the Louisville plant.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.