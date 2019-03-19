LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Ford Motor Co. says it will shift 550 jobs to its Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville to boost production of its Expedition and Lincoln Navigator to meet growing demand for its large SUVs.
As WDRB first reported in November, the shift is part of a plan to boost production of the Expedition and Lincoln Navigator at the Kentucky Truck Plant.
Ford said Tuesday it will increase Expedition and Navigator production by 20 percent.
The company says it will shift the jobs away from its Louisville Assembly Plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln MKC. Growing demand for large SUVs is fueling the employment boost at the truck plant.
Todd Dunn, president of UAW Local 862, which represents about 13,000 hourly employees between the two plants, said workers have been shifting gradually and the transition between plants is not complete.
The Louisville Assembly Plant doesn't need as many workers, because Ford is making fewer Escapes. Sales of that SUV are down, but Ford says that's intentional, as it prepares to revamp the Escape in 2020.
So far, only about 30 employees have made the transfer from the Louisville Assembly Plant. All 550 employees should be in place by July. Once the switch is complete, the Kentucky Truck plant will employ 8,650 full time hourly workers, and 300 salaried workers.
