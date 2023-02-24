LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ford Motor Co.’s Louisville Assembly Plant will be idle for the third-consecutive full week starting Feb. 27 as the automaker continues to work through issues with the 2023 Escape SUV.
The move means about 3,200 rank-and-file employees who have been laid off since Feb. 13 will continue to be without a job until March 6, the plant’s latest return-to-work date.
Ford declined to comment on the nature of the problem.
WDRB News previously reported Louisville Assembly Plant Manager Andrew Tapp said the automaker “encountered a few concerns that our engineering team wanted to review and resolve” before resuming production, according to an internal memo dated Feb. 7.
“I can’t stress enough that our internal metrics are really good for the new model, and we have made a lot of progress,” Tapp said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB News.
On Friday, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker declined to elaborate on what the company has previously said about the production stoppages: "We are committed to ensuring our vehicles are built with the quality our customers deserve and will take the appropriate actions to deliver this commitment.”
Brandon Reisinger, the plant’s building chairman for UAW Local 862, told WDRB News that the issue has to do with software related to a display screen in the vehicle. It isn't a safety problem nor anything controlled by production workers, he said.
Reisinger said the roughly 1,400 units of the new-model Escape the plant has churned out so far have exceeded quality metrics.
"We are building extremely well. With the trucks that are coming off the line, everything is good, except for the software that needed to be changed," he said.