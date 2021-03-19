LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Assembly Plant continues to bear the brunt of Ford's allocation of scarce computer chips to its auto plants.
LAP, off Fern Valley Road, canceled production early on Thursday and is off today. The plant, which makes the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, will resume limited operations on Monday and return to normal production Tuesday, Ford said in a statement Thursday evening.
Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker confirmed the shutdown at LAP is related to the shortage of semiconductors, which are used in all sorts of vehicle components.
LAP, which employs about 3,900 hourly workers, missed four weeks of production in January and February due to the issue.