LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Orchestra has a new leader.
In a release, the orchestra announced that Robert Massey is the Orchestra's new Chief Executive Officer.
Massey replaces Andrew Kipe in his new leadership role. Kipe joined The Peabody Institute of The Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore last August.
Before being named CEO for The Louisville Orchestra, Massey was the head of the Jacksonville Symphony.
The Orchestra's board president says Massey was chosen for his commitment to the community, and his experience managing growth with the orchestras under his leadership.
Music Director Teddy Abrams called Massey "a world-class leader in the orchestra world."
Massey will start his new position in March.
