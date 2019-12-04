LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former massage therapist at Mall St. Matthews who was accused of rape earlier this year is now facing new charges after court documents say more victims have come forward.
In March, 56-year-old Wankun Chen of St. Mundelein, Illinois, was arrested after police say two women said they were sexually abused while they were getting a massage from Chen.
At the time, Chen worked as a massage therapist at The Relax Place at Mall St. Matthews.
One of the women said Chen removed her underwear, then touched her sexually. When she told him to stop and got up to leave, he allegedly got on his knees and offered her money. Police say Chen doesn't speak English and the woman believed he was trying to bribe her to keep her from speaking out.
Police say a second victim told them Chen forced her to touch his private area while she was getting a massage.
As a result, Chen was arrested on March 29 and charged with sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, bribing a witness and rape. He eventually bonded out of jail on a $10,000 bond.
But since the initial allegations, police say eight additional victims have come forward making similar accusations. Like the previous two incidents, the alleged victims were all female customers of The Relax Place who were there for a massage.
The women give various accounts of sexual abuse, in which Chen allegedly either asked them to take off their clothes, or pulled of their clothes. The women say they were fondled, and in some cases that he rubbed his genitals against them. These new alleged incidents occurred between Oct. 2018 to March 2019.
Police have since filed additional charges against Chen in connection with these alleged incidents. Chen is charged with seven counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of harassment, two counts of voyeurism and one counts of attempted bribery of a witness.
Chen was served a criminal summons to appear in court on Feb. 17 in connection with these alleged crimes. He was not re-arrested.
His attorney says they plan to enter a not-guilty plea.
