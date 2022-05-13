LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former University of Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra has taken a leadership position at a Kentucky company.
Houchens Industries, Inc. announced Tyra was hired as the senior vice president for corporate strategy, mergers and acquisitions.
Houchens owns more than 25 operating companies in a variety of industries including retail, manufacturing, construction and insurance.
"We are so fortunate to have someone with Vince's character, leadership qualities, and business acumen join our company," Dion W. Houchins, chairman and CEO of Houchens Industries, Inc., said in a news release. "Houchens is poised for growth and Vince is the right person to help us meet our goals."
Tyra, a Louisville native and son of Louisville Hall of Fame men's basketball player Charlie Tyra, became acting athletics director at UofL on Oct. 3, 2017. He resigned from the position in Deccember 2021.
Before his time at U of L, Tyra served as president, CEO and director of ISCO Industries. He was also was managing partner for Southfield Capital and CEO for Alphabroder.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.