LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — If you like beer and bourbon, this new collaboration may be the drink for you.
Brooklyn Brewery and Four Roses Bourbon are getting together to create Brooklyn Brewery Black Ops, a limited-release beer aged in Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon barrels hand selected by master distiller Brent Elliott. The beer will be released in limited quantities Monday, Dec. 9, wherever Brooklyn Brewery is available.
The company says the imperial stout, which has a 12.4% alcohol by volume, combines chocolate, coffee and vanilla flavors.
A launch party is planned for those 21 years and older from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Four Roses Distillary in Lawrenceburg.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.