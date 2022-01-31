LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nothing says Valentine's Day in Kentucky like roses and bourbon.
Four Roses Bourbon and Nanz & Kraft Florists are offering a package that includes a dozen roses and a bottle of Four Roses small batch signed by the master distiller.
Part of the proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association, adding to more than $35,000 that's been donated since 2013.
"Even though we've had to pivot, it's important to us to continue our partnership with Nanz & Kraft and we really couldn't think of anything to go better with a dozen roses than Four Roses," Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott said in a news release. "I am happy to again have the opportunity to help the American Heart Association raise awareness about heart health, and much needed funds for our community."
The package is available for $130, and everyone who buys one will be entered for a chance to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the Four Roses Distillery.
Click here to buy the package online, or stop in the Nanz & Kraft shop at 141 Breckenridge Lane.
