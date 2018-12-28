LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort, Kentucky, is welcoming its first brewery in more than a century.
The Sig Luscher Brewery held its grand opening Thursday night.
A Swiss immigrant established the brewery in 1866, but it has been closed for almost 127 years.
Founder Sig Luscher's great-great-great grandson attended Thursday night's opening.
The brewery's flagship pilsner will be available in its Frankfort taproom and in bars, restaurants, and stores across central and eastern Kentucky.
